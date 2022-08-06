Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar Ace Airport Look as They Return From Switzerland Vacay

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar along with their kids Gautam and Sitara were spotted at Hyderabad airport as they returned from their foreign vacation. The family of four were on a holiday in Switzerland. The cameras went clickety-click as soon as they landed. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor kept his outfit casual with a white tee, pants, and blue jacket. While Namrata walked beside him in a blue blazer and blue denim jeans.

Take a look at their pictures here:

Mahesh Babu and his family had flown to Switzerland more than a week back. The power couple revealed peeks of their retreat while on holiday, and it was filled with fun. A picture of Mahesh Babu from his trip that Namrata recently uploaded went viral online on the internet. The actor was spotted sporting a bushy beard and appeared in a completely different avatar, leaving his fans to speculate if it was for the next movie he would be in with director Trivikram.

Here is the pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)



Meanwhile, a special screening of Mahesh Babu’s romantic action drama Pokiri from 2003 is been scheduled to be held across the world on his birthday. The distributors and fans have chosen to contribute the proceeds from the Pokiri special concerts to the education and heart operations of children being carried out by the Mahesh Babu foundation.

Mahesh Babu will shortly begin production on his eagerly anticipated drama, which has a working title of SSMB28. This film, which will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas, is anticipated to hit theatres by 2023 summer.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here