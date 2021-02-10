Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar Celebrate 16th Wedding Anniversary with Romantic Posts

South superstar Mahesh Babu has shared a romantic post for his wife Namrata Shirodkar on their 16th wedding anniversary. Taking to his Instagram account, Mahesh shared a love-filled picture of him kissing Namrata on the forehead. Posting the photograph, Mahesh wrote, "Happy 16th NSG. To forever and beyond with you." Namrata dropped a heart-warming comment. "Love you, Mb. More than ever."

Namrata Shirodkar also penned a moving note to Mahesh on her Instagram account alongside a throwback photo of the couple, in which she is seen giving the south superstar a peck on his cheek.

A few weeks ago, Mahesh Babu had shared an adorable post for his ‘boss lady’ Namrata on her 49th birthday. Addressing her as his “amazing woman”, the Telugu star shared a beautiful photo with her.

“Someone I love was born today! Every day with you is special but today is a little more! Celebrating my amazing woman. Happy birthday, boss lady ♥️♥️ @namratashirodkar,” Mahesh Babu wrote on Instagram. Namrata reacted to the post and thanked her husband for “making every year so special.”

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Parasuram directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru.