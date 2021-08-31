Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar Pen Adorable Note for Son Gautham on His Birthday, See Post

South superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s son Gautham turned 15 on Tuesday, August 31, and the celebrity couple had the most adorable wish in store for him. Taking to social media, Mahesh Babu shared a monochromatic image of the two, where the son looks exactly like his father and penned a note alongside it. He wrote. “Happy 15 my son!! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Wishing you the best today and always! Go on and conquer the world Love you, GG ♥️♥️♥️". The couple also has a daughter, Sitara, born in 2012.

Take a look at the Instagram post.

Namrata, on the other hand, shared a picture of her son and wrote, “You are loved.. for the boy you are, the man you will become and the precious son you will always be!! Happy 15 my dearest Jibil!! @gautamghattamaneni.. Love you so so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️".

Sitara, too, took to social media to shower love on her brother. Sharing two photos where the siblings can be seen embracing each other, she wrote, “Happy birthday Annaya!! Thank you for being the loving, caring brother you always are. Now that you’re older, I gotta find new ways to annoy you! Love you to the moon and back! ❤️❤️❤️ @gautamghattamaneni".

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tied the knot in 2005 and welcomed their son in 2006. On the work front, the actor was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. He will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s film and Parasuram’s films.

Namrata Shirodkar, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2004 film Bride and Prejudice.

