Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar Share a Cute Hug, Latter’s Sister Shilpa Shirodkar Drops Comment; See Pic

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar never fail to set couple goals for their fans. The adorable duo is often spotted together cosying up to each other and are also fond of taking breaks from time to time and flying to exotic locations for vacations. They are a sight to behold when they share rare glimpses from their personal lives on social media.

On Monday, Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to share a cute picture in which Mahesh Babu can be seen endearingly hugging a gleeful Namrata. While Mahesh Babu is sporting a silver-colored blazer matched with a pair of light-blue jeans and brown leather shoes, Namrata Shirodkar is donning a teal colored pantsuit with a pink stoll and white sneakers. Carrying a trendy white bag, Namrata smiles for the camera. The chef’s kiss is the exquisite backdrop of a high end restaurant.

In the caption, Namrata wrote, “St Moritz it is!! Nothing compares to you!.” The fans of the power couple couldn’t keep calm as they gushed all over the lovebirds in the comment section. While one of the fans wrote, “Okay!! I am not jealous”, another fan commented, “Ughhh Adorable”. Even Namrata Shirodkar’s sister Shilpa Shirodkar blessed the beautiful couple with compliments. She wrote, “Love you both so so much”. Several fans also spammed ‘Relationship Goals’.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar along with their kids Gautam and Sithara are having a great time exploring Switzerland. They have previously gone holidaying in exotic destinations like New York, Italy and Paris.

On the professional front, Mahesh is gearing up for a collaboration with film-maker Trivikram Srinivas. The project which is currently named SSMB28 is expected to go into production in August this year. The high-octane drama that would hit the theatres in Summer 2023 has piqued the interest of the fans. Previously, the actor-director duo have given Box Office blockbusters like Athadu(2005) and Khaleja(2010).

Touted to be a mass-entertainer with a unique tinge, Mahesh Babu will be seen opposite Pooja Hegde. While an official announcement has yet to be made about the rest of the cast, the film would be produced by S Radhakrishna’s production house Haarika & Hassine Creations. S Thoman would be composing the music for the film and PS Vinod has been roped in as a cinematographer.

The actor was previously seen in Parasuram’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ in which he essayed the role of an entrepreneur. The film also featured Keerthy Suresh and Nadhiya Moidu in prominent roles. The film grossed Rs. 180–230 crore worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of 2022. Although, it opened to mixed reviews, Mahesh Babu’s performance was widely appreciated.

