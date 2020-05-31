Mahesh Babu on David Warner's 'Mindblock' Dance Video: He was Simply Awesome

Australian cricketer David Warner has been showing his love for South Indian stars and their dance tracks on TikTok amid the lockdown. David's recent dance cover was on famous Mahesh Babu track Mindblock, which he performed to with his wife Candice.







Now, Mahesh Babu has responded to David and his wife's video saying "He was simply awesome." Mahesh Babu interacted with his fans on social media and during a #AskMahesh session a user questioned the Telugu star, "How do you think David Warner has danced for Mindblock."

Responding to the question, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Yes he was simply awesome."

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has also announced his new movie titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata on Sunday. The project is helmed by Parasuram. The official title and poster was unveiled on Mahesh Babu's father Krishna's birthday. The first look poster shows a profile shot of Mahesh Babu with a Re 1 coin tattooed on his neck. The teaser still has now got fans talking already. Buzz is strong that the movie will be based on Mahesh Babu's character tackling bank frauds.

Mahesh Babu is also working on a film with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli and details related to the project are kept under the wraps for now. Rest assured, all things will come to light as lockdown lifts and shooting restarts.

