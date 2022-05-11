Mahesh Babu on Negative Reactions to His Statements Against Bollywood: 'I Want to Make Telugu Films'

Mahesh Babu recently made headlines for his statement about Bollywood. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor recently said that he would not work in Bollywood films for the industry cannot afford him. He added that he didn’t want to waste his time. The remark did not go down well with several social media users. Mahesh, in a recent press conference, was asked about the negative reaction to his comments to his statements.

The Telugu superstar reaffirmed that he wants to make Telugu movies that could transcend boundaries. Speaking at a recent press conference, translated by Twitter user @BheeshmaTalks, Mahesh was asked about the reactions his statements against Bollywood are receiving. The actor replied, “As I’ve always said, I want to make Telugu films and hope they do well across the country."

#SSMB Media Interaction about #SVP Q: They reacted negatively to your statements about Bollywood? #MaheshBabu: As I've always said, I want to make Telugu films and hope they do well across the country. — (@BheeshmaTalks) May 10, 2022

Deccan Chronicle also quoted the actor addressing his recent ‘Bollywood cannot afford me’ statement. He clarified, “I mentioned that I would not leave Telugu cinema for Hindi. I have always maintained that Telugu films should reach the pan-India. For more than 10 years I have been saying this and it is finally happening." The actor was seemingly referring to RRR and Pushpa’s box office success in the Hindi speaking centres.

In the same press conference, Mahesh was asked why he thinks Telugu movies have become such a huge talking point. The actor replied, “Because we’ve been making brilliant films. We stayed true to our emotions and accomplished wonderfully."

Mahesh Babu has a slew of movies in the pipeline. The actor will be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paatam, which is based on a bank robbery/fraud, contains many heavy-duty action chunks and will provide Mahesh Babu fans and followers with a full-on action feast. He is also associated with the Telugu project Major and has a SS Rajamouli film in the making.

