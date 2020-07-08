Mahesh Babu Pens Birthday Note for His Makeup Artiste Pattabhi

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has penned a heartwarming birthday note for his makeup artiste Pattabhi.

Sharing a picture featuring himself and Pattabhi, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor said, "Happy Birthday Pattabhi From extensive shoot hours to the last minute touch-ups, he's the man who's always been there! Wishing you happiness and many blessings." He ended the note with a folded hand emoticon.

Two days back, Mahesh Babu had dropped a photo with his children Gautam and Sitara. In the image, Mahesh wears reading glasses, Sitara is seen sticking out her tongue while son Gautam just looks at the camera.

"Nerdy goofy and sane !! 3 worlds #lockdowndiaries #stayhome #staysafe," he captioned the image.

The post received lots of love from the online family. One of the comments was by Mahesh's wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar who couldn't resist herself from writing, "More like my three worlds".

Mahesh will next be seen in the film Major. The film marks his debut as producer and is inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role. The project is based on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who lost his life in the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. The bilingual film is being shot in Telugu and Hindi. The film is expected to release in 2020.