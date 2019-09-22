Mahesh Babu Pens Down Most Adorable Daughters' Day Note for His 'Lil One Sita Papa'
Celebrating Daughters' Day on Sunday, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar took to social media to wish their daughter Sitara.
Image courtesy: Mahesh Babu/ Instagram
Celebrating Daughters' Day on Sunday, actor Mahesh Babu took to social media to wish his daughter Sitara. Sharing a video, which included his and Sitara's pictures, the actor wrote, "Happy Daughter's day my lil one...Sita Papa❤❤ you are my most adorable, lovely, and naughty daughter ever! Love you forever!😘😘 Shine bright always (sic)."
Likewise, his wife Namarata Shirodhkar also shared a similar video and penned down a heartfelt note for the seven-year-old kid. "Ur the shining light of my life !! Ur my little star which twinkles in my sky every sec...u make my world happy ♥♥ I love u like u could never imagine 😍😍 Happy daughters day my beautiful (sic)," the actress captioned the video.
Mahesh and Namrata got married in 2005 after an over ten-year-long courtship period. Namrata is four years elder to Mahesh and so it was difficult for the couple to convince their families about their marriage. However, everything fell into place and the couple is enjoying 14 years of steady marriage. The couple is blessed with two kids, 11-year-old son Gautam and a 7-year-old daughter named Sitara.
In an earlier interview to DNA, the actor talked about being a parent and said, "Namrata is the stricter parent and I think it's a good thing. While I am doing all the pampering, she keeps a tab on not letting it go overboard and that helps the kids to stay grounded."
He also called his family his biggest strength. "My family is my biggest stress-buster. It's not just release-day jitters, but whenever I feel anxious, my wife and children help me stay calm," he shared.
