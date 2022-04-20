Mahesh Babu Pens Sweet Birthday Note For His Mom: 'Thank You For Being The Blessing You Are'

Telugu cinema star Mahesh Babu’s latest Instagram post is dedicated to his mother Indira Devi, who celebrates her birthday today. The actor shared a picture of his mother on Instagram where she could be seen with her pet dog sitting on her lap. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Mahesh penned a sweet note for his mother which read, “Happy birthday Amma. Thank you for being the blessing you are. One day is never truly enough! Love you always.”

Mahesh’s wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar also wished her mother-in-law a happy birthday through her latest Instagram post. The former Miss India shared a picture of her children Sitara Ghattamaneni, and Gautham Ghattamaneni Indira with Indira on the social media platform. The caption accompanying the post read, “Happy birthday Mummy. Forever grateful for your presence in our lives. Stay blessed always. My world.”

Namrata’s sister Shilpa Shirodkar also expressed her birthday wish in the comments, as she wrote, “Wishing aunty a very happy birthday. Blessings always.” Model and close friend of Namrata Mehr Jesia also posted a red heart emoticon in the comments.

Mahesh is son of Telugu star Krishna and Indira. Krishna and Indira are parents to five children, Mahesh, Ramesh Babu, Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni, Padmavathi Ghattamaneni, and Manjula Ghattamaneni.

Mahesh often shares pictures of his family members on social media. Most recently, the 46-year-old actor dedicated an Instagram post to his mother, wife, and daughter on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The post featured two pictures, the first one being that of Namrata and Sitara while the following picture of Indira. Mahesh penned a note accompanying the post that read, “To grit and grace. To beauty and brilliance. To kindness and resilience. Here’s to mine and all the women inspiring change. Happy Women’s Day.”

Mahesh’s next movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release in theatres on May 12.

