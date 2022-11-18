Mahesh Babu Plans to Build Memorial in Honour of His Father Krishna, Claims Report

Mahesh Babu’s world came crumbling down as his father and veteran Telugu actor Krishna Ghattamaneni passed away on November 15. As per the reports, he suffered a cardiac arrest and was taken to Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad. He was then kept on the ventilator for 24 hours. However, he could not be saved. The news of his demise left the entire film industry in a state of shock.

Now, as per several media reports, to honour his father, Mahesh Babu is planning to build a memorial which will consist of trophies, letters, National Award medals, film posters and some of his personal items. He is also mulling over installing a statue of his father at the entrance of the memorial. However, an official announcement is awaited.

Earlier, photos and videos of the devastated actor from his father’s funeral surfaced online. His mortal remains were taken to the Mahaprasthanam crematorium at Jubilee Hills. Superstar Krishna was accorded full state honour and his last rites were held by Mahesh Babu in presence of his family members. Fans and followers queued up to have a last glimpse of the actor. Celebrities including Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, and Naga Chaitanya among others attended the funeral. As per PTI, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, actor N Balakrishna, and BJP president in Telangana Bandi Sanjay Kumar also paid tribute to the late actor.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many chief ministers expressed their condolences to Mahesh Babu’s family. Superstar Krishna had worked in more than 350 films, and he was the top actor of his time. Alluri Seetharama Raju, Simhasanam, Gudachari 116 and James Bond 777 were some of his most popular movies. In 2009, he was honoured with Padma Bhushan.

