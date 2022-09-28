Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde to Shoot for 2nd Schedule of Trivikram Srinivas Film from Oct 10

Pooja Hegde has already concluded the first schedule for director Trivikram Srinivas’ highly-awaited drama with Mahesh Babu. The yet untitled film is being called SSMB28 as of now. The Telugu superstar filmed some high-octane action scenes in the primary schedule which were choreographed by KGF’s stunt director AnbAriv masters.

According to a Pinkvilla report, the second schedule for the movie will commence on October 10 this year. Reports say Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde will also be joining the sets for the second schedule.

The shooting for SSMB28 is proceeding at a fast pace and the makers aim to release the first look poster and the film’s title as soon as possible. Mahesh Babu will don a fresh look in this film, with long hair and beard.

This is his collaboration with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas after 12 years. The actor-director combo have earlier delivered blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu suffered a personal loss as he lost his mother on Wednesday. The actor’s mother Indira Devi passed away on Wednesday morning owing to an age-related ailment. He was seen wearing a traditional white outfit and heading for the funeral, visibly emotional.

Earlier in the day, Mahesh Babu’s family had revealed that the last rites would take place at Maha Prasthanam. Her mortal remains were kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to pay their last respects. Several stars including Nagarjuna, Venkatesh Daggubati and Vijay Deverakonda, among others, were seen visiting Mahesh’s family and paying their last respects.

