Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde to Start Shooting for Trivikram Srinivas' Film in July

Mahesh Babu is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Soon after wrapping the shoot, the actor was supposed to start working on his tentatively titled SSMB28 with director Trivikram Srinivas in April. However, the actor was seen boarding a flight to Dubai with his family and is now busy with the pre-promotion activities of the Parushuram Petla directorial.

The latest is that the regular shooting of the yet-to-be-titled film is expected to start in the second week of July. Meanwhile, earlier on February 3, at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad, the film was launched with a puja ceremony.

The project marks the second collaboration of Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu. The duo earlier worked for Maharshi, which became one of the biggest hits in their careers. In addition, it also marks Mahesh’s third film with Trivikram. The actor-director duo previously collaborated for two films — Athadu and Khaleja. Reportedly, in the third collaboration, Mahesh Babu will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

As the fans have huge expectations, the upcoming venture will be screened on the pan-India level. Besides Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde, actor Shobana is also going to play another important role in the film. The makers are eyeing Sankranthi 2023 to release the film.

The commercial entertainer, produced by Suryadevera Radhakrishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations, will be presented by Smt Mamatha. With a top-notch technical crew, the film has S Thaman’s music.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, with Keerthy Suresh, is all set for a mega release on May 12. Apart from that, the actor has given a go-ahead to SS Rajamouli for an adventure drama, tentatively titled SSMB29.

