Mahesh Babu Praises Andhra CM Ys Jagan, Calls Him ‘Very Simple Man’

Superstar Mahesh Babu, director Parasuram, and the Sarkaru Vaari Paata team are currently engaged in promotional activities for their upcoming film, which will be released in theatres on May 12. Before the film’s release, the actor spoke with the media and made an intriguing observation about Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mahesh Babu said, “AP CM Jagan Garu is a soft-spoken person.” He also stated that he just met with him and attentively listened to the requests of others. Mahesh Babu described the CM as a “very simple man."

The actor also stated that he had interacted with YS Jagan on the phone several times but never met him in person. It was his first one-on-one contact, which took place in February. “I was amazed and I really liked the way Jagan Garu received us,” he concluded.

It has already been reported earlier that in February, megastars Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, and others met with Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and addressed the cinema ticket pricing debate as well as other matters relating to the Telugu film industry.

Interestingly, the Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has granted Sarkaru Vaari Paata unit permission to raise the price of cinema tickets. Because it is a big-budget film, the government has granted guidelines allowing an extra Rs. 45 on standard ticket prices for the first ten days. It has requested that the original pricing be reinstated after 10 days.

During the interview, Mahesh Babu also discussed Sarkaru Vaari Paata, claiming that the Goa battle was the most challenging one due to the extreme heat and difficult shooting circumstances. However, Ram-Lakshman, the battle gurus, have presented him excellently in all of the action episodes.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh is playing the leading lady in the movie, backed by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, Gopichand Achanta, and Mahesh Babu, and Namrata Shirodkar, while the music is composed by Thaman.

