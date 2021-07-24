Mahesh Babu Rejects Madhu Mantena's Ramayana 3D for SS Rajamouli's Film: Report

There were speculations that Mahesh Babu had been roped in to play the lead in Madhu Mantena and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana 3D. It was rumoured that Mahesh would reportedly join Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the project. However, a new report in Bollywood Hungama suggests that Mahesh has declined the offer and decided to give priority to SS Rajamouli’s next.

“Madhu and Nitesh are looking to shoot for Ramayana from mid-2022 and the dates coincide with the biggest filmmaker of India, SS Rajamouli’s next. It was an obvious choice for Mahesh to choose Rajamouli over the rendition of Ramayana," a source said.

In a recent interview, Rajamouli’s father, veteran screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad revealed that they were planning to source material from popular South African writer Wilbur Smith’s novels for the script of the filmmaker’s next. Rajamouli will direct Mahesh Babu after the release of his current project, RRR. Billed to be an action-adventure thriller, Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s film will be set in Africa.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara celebrated her 9th birthday on Tuesday. The little munchkin shared a glimpse of her birthday party on Instagram on Thursday. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar wished their daughter on her birthday with adorable posts on social media. “Happy birthday, my little one! Always lighting up my world. Happy 9! Love you more than you can imagine!" wrote Mahesh Babu in his birthday post.

Sitara was born to Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar on July 20 in 2012.

