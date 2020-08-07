Mahesh Babu Requests Fans to Avoid Any Social Gathering on His Birthday

South superstar Mahesh Babu will be ringing in his 45th birthday on August 9. Several fans of the actor take the opportunity to wish him with special messages and greetings every year.

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to address his fans with an important message. Two days ahead of his special day, the actor extended his heartfelt gratitude to his dear fans for making his day worth remembering. However, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic this year, he requests them to avoid any social gatherings keeping the safety of everyone in view.

In his tweet, he wrote, “A kind request to my dear fans, I feel blessed and thankful to have all of you. I truly appreciate all the good deeds you do to make my special day worth remembering. Since we are battling a global pandemic this year, safety is indispensable. I request all my fans to avoid any social gatherings on my birthday. Please stay safe. Love Mahesh Babu.”

A kind request to all my fans 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/UnAzeYPUBQ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 7, 2020

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film also starred Rashmika Mandanna. Mahesh Babu will play an important role in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya. He will join hands with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. The film that marks their maiden collaboration is titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Mahesh Babu will also collaborate with Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli. He will be seen as a spy in the espionage thriller. He has also confirmed a project with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the title for which is yet to be determined.