Mahesh Babu Resumes Work, Pictures From Set of Ad Film Go Viral

As the country is inching towards reopening following Unlock 4, the advertising and film industries are also picking up the pace gradually. This also means that fans will get to see more of their favourite stars. For now, Tollywood fans can cheer up as superstar Mahesh Babu makes an appearance for an ad shoot in Hyderabad.

Twitter is abuzz with pictures of the Tollywood doing rounds on various fan pages and the traffic has multiplied with fans picking up the trend. In the pictures, Mahesh Babu can be seen in a yellow shirt and brownish grey trousers, holding a coffee mug and what appears to be a copy of the script of the commercial. He is accompanied by the staff, all of whom can be seen wearing masks and observing Covid-19 guidelines of social distancing.

According to information shared by Team Mahesh Babu, the shooting of the commercial which began today, will be wrapped up by tomorrow.

SuperStar @urstrulymahesh is Back on sets for an Ad shoot !!! The ad shoot will take place today and tomorrow in Hyderabad! pic.twitter.com/AZsXjLWWO0 — Team Mahesh Babu (@MBofficialTeam) September 9, 2020

The commercial is being shot at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Though Mahesh has remained active on social media, this is his first public appearance in a while. In the last few months, the actor has often spoken to create awareness among people regarding the coronavirus. Last week, he also shared a picture of him with actor Pawan Kalyan, wishing him on his birthday.

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been on the docks on account of the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic. The poster of the film was first released on his father’s birthday on May 31.

Directed by Parasuram, the film also features Keerthy Suresh. The makers are reportedly planning to commence shooting for the film in November. The 45-year-old actor last acted in the action comedy film Sarileru Neekevvaru, in which he played the role of an Indian army major assigned with a covert mission.