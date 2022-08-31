Mahesh Babu Sends Birthday Love To His 'Young Man', Mommy Namrata Shirodkar Also Asks Him To 'Chase His Dreams'

Mahesh Babu is not only a spectacular actor but also a doting father to his son Gautham Krishna and daughter Sitara. The actor is often seen spending time with his kids and bonding with them over exquisite vacations and family outings. Following this trajectory, the Pokiri actor took to social media on Wednesday to share a heartwarming note on the occasion of his son Gautham’s 16th birthday.

Mahesh Babu shared a lively picture of his son in which he was seen smiling cheerfully for the lens. Along with the picture, the actor penned down a sweet note and talked about how his son makes his feel proud each day. “Happy 16 my young man!! You make me proud each day and I can’t wait to see you grow into your best self!! All my love and blessings as you journey through this new phase! Remember…I’m always there when you need me! Love you my son.. more than you can imagine,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu’s wife and the loving mother of Gautham, Namrata Shirodkar also shared an unseen selfie with her son and wrote, “To my dearest son, never forget how much I love you!! As you grow older, you will face many challenges…just do your best!! Life isn’t just about waiting for the storm to pass, it’s all about learning how to dance in the rain! Find something to be grateful for each day.. Live, laugh, love.. chase your dreams.. remember to be awesome.. I’m always with you…Happy birthday my Jibil.. Love you more than you know.”

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tied the knot in 2005. They were blessed with their first child, Gautham Krishna in August next year. Later, the couple was blessed with a baby girl in July 2012.

Earlier this year, during one of his interactions, Mahesh Babu revealed how Gautham was a premature child and shared, “He was born six weeks before as a premature baby. When I first held him, he was just as big as my palm. Now, Gautham is almost 6 ft tall. We had the money so we could take care of Gautham but what about those who couldn’t afford. I always wanted to do something for children.”

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata along with Keerthy Suresh. In the movie was released in May this year and received mixed reviews from all. He will be next seen in SSMB 28. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Samyuktha Menon in key roles. The film will hit theatres on April 28, 2023. Besides this, Mahesh Babu is also working on a script with director SS Rajamouli. Reportedly, with this film, Mahesh Babu will also make his Bollywood debut. However, there is no official confirmation so far.

