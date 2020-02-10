Take the pledge to vote

Mahesh Babu Shares Candid Picture with Wife Namrata Shirodkar on Their Wedding Anniversary

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar exchanged love-filled posts on Instagram on their 15th wedding anniversary.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 10, 2020, 1:29 PM IST
Telugu star Mahesh Babu completed 15 years of married life with better half Namrata Shirodkar on February 10. On the special day, the Athadu actor took to Instagram to post an endearing snap and it is all things love. Sharing the picture, he penned a heartwarming note that read, "Happy 15 my love! (heart emoji) Love you a little more each day @namratashirodkar."

In the picture, we can see the gorgeous couple beaming with happiness and bliss of strong union. Namrata wished him back in the comments section. She wrote, "Happy happy anniversary back (heart emojis)."

Namrata also posted a throwback picture with Mahesh Babu on her Instagram handle. She captioned the love-filled snap with a romantic message, "U have given me the perfect life any girl could ever dream of... a life filled with unconditional love 2 exquisite babies...a place we can proudly call our home and above all our friendship that I will treasure forever !! What more can I ask for (heart emoji) happy 15th MB. love u for everything you are to me (heart emoji) @urstrulymahesh."

The post has garnered lots of love by fellow colleagues from the showbiz world and blessed the couple with best wishes in the comments section.

Raveena Tandon wrote, “Happiest anniversary babe. Love and happiness always!" Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Happy anniversary."

Zareen Khan, "Happy Anniversary (heart emoji)." Mahesh Babu and Namrata are considered as one of the adorable couples in the Telugu film industry. They met on the sets of Vamsi and tied the knot after dating for five years.

They are blessed with two children, Sitara and Gautham. Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Rashmika Mandanna and emerged as a blockbuster.

