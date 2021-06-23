Mahesh Babu Shares First Look of Nephew Ashok Galla's Debut Movie 'Hero'

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu shared the first look of his nephew Ashok Galla’s upcoming movie 'Hero'. Grandson of Telugu superstar Krishna, Ashok will be making his acting debut with this movie.

Sharing the poster, Mahesh wrote that he could not be happier to launch the title of his nephew’s debut film and described the teaser as “super interesting!”

Son of Mahesh Babu's sister Padmavathi and politician Jayadev Galla, Ashok will be seen starring next to Nidhhi Agerwal, Jagapathi Babu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Brahmaji, and Satya in the upcoming action thriller.

The 59-second teaser released on Wednesday showed Ashok dressed in a cowboy look as he rode the horse amidst a desert next to a steam engine train. Serving the wild wild west vibes, the teaser gave the impression of a typical Clint Eastwood movie from the 60s Hollywood at first. However, as the title of the movie flashes across the screen, there emerges another side of Ashok, dressed as the Joker and looking into the mirror.

Ashok’s character also talks to himself looking in the mirror and delivers the iconic Joker dialogue asking, “why so serious?” Viewers also get a glimpse of Nidhi in the teaser who is seen romancing Ashok in a flashback sort of scenario. The teaser ends with Ashok’s sinister Joker-esque laugh.

Directed by Sriram Adittya, the teaser of Hero has intrigued many fans who are left wondering how Ashok will make his first impression in the Telugu film industry. Fans of Mahesh have expressed their support for Ashok. One of the comments on the teaser shared on YouTube read, “Some thing different concept and seems like new experiment all the best to whole team from SSMB fans surely super hit movie (sic).”

Hero is produced by Padmavathi under Amara Raja Media & Entertainment, while the music for the movie is composed by Ghibran.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here