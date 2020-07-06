Mahesh Babu Shares His '3 Worlds' in One Picture with Kids Sitara and Gautam

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's new Instagram post sums up the "three worlds" of nerdy, goofy and sane. In the photo the actor posted, he can be seen with his children, Sitara and Gautam. Mahesh is seen wearing reading glasses, Sitara is seen sticking out her tongue while son Gautam just looks at the camera.

"Nerdy goofy and sane !! 3 worlds #lockdowndiaries #stayhome #staysafe," he captioned the image.

Mahesh's wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar took to the comment section and wrote, "More like my three worlds."

Amid the lockdown, Mahesh has been spending quality time with his family, going by the pictures and videos he shares on social media. The Maharshi star keeps posting goofy photos with his kids.

Among others, we love every time Sitara makes an appearance with her father on his Instagram feed. Some time ago, Mahesh posted a cute selfie with his darling daughter and wrote, "Goofing around. The new normal. Stay home. stay safe. stay strong. #quarantineandchill @sitaraghattamaneni (sic)."

Fondly called the Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh will next be seen in the film 'Major'. The film marks his debut as producer and is inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the titular role.

Major is inspired by the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who lost his life in the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. The bilingual film is being shot in Telugu and Hindi. It is all set to release later this year.