Mahesh Babu Shares Photo with Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Says She’s Always Got His Back

It’s been over a decade since Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar tied a knot but they keep setting new couple goals for their friends and fans who look up to them. The two are deeply in love and it is evident in the posts they share on social media.

Recently, the actor shared another picture with his wife and the internet can’t stop adoring the couple. The black and white photo was shot by famous celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker.

In the picture, While Mahesh looks straight into the camera, Namrata can be seen smiling at something. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, "She’s always got my back. Thanks for the super pic @avigowariker (sic)"

She’s always got my back 😊😊Thanks for the super pic @avigowariker https://t.co/wYh3bHF58c — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 18, 2019

This much in love couple got married in 2005 after an over ten-year-long courtship period. Namrata is four years elder to Mahesh and so it was difficult for the couple to convince their families about their marriage. However, everything fell into place and the couple is enjoying 14 years of steady marriage. The couple is blessed with two kids, 11-year-old son Gautam and a 7-year-old daughter named Sitara.

In an earlier interview to DNA, the actor talked about being a parent and said, "Namrata is the stricter parent and I think it's a good thing. While I am doing all the pampering, she keeps a tab on not letting it go overboard and that helps the kids to stay grounded."

He also called his family his biggest strength. "My family is my biggest stress-buster. It's not just release-day jitters, but whenever I feel anxious, my wife and children help me stay calm," he shared.

On the work front, the actor is preparing for his upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru.

