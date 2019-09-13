Tollywood star Mahesh Babu is not an unknown name to anyone. The actor, husband to actress Namrata Shirodkar, is active on social media and keeps sharing pictures. On Thursday, the Maharshi actor took to Instagram to share throwback picture. Little did we know that the picture is a perfect Thursday treat any fan could have asked for.

Sharing a 30-year-old picture, with his Sarileru Neekevvaru co-star Vijayashanti, Mahesh Babu wrote, “It all started here: Year - 1989, location - sets of Koduku Diddina Kapuram... 30 years later... I'm working with Vijayashanti garu once again in #SarileruNeekevvaru... Life has come a full circle... #throwbackthursday #nostalgia.”

As both Mahesh Babu and Vijayashanti are working together after 30 years in Sarileru Neekevvaru, the actress revealed that they have worked together before. The duo has earlier shared screen space in the 1989 film Koduku Diddina Kapuram. Mahesh’s Thursday throwback picture was a blast from the past, where a young Mahesh Babu can be seen standing beside Vijayashanti.

In Koduku Diddina Kapuram, Mahesh Babu played the son of Vijayashanti. In fact, it was the first time when he played a dual role as a child artist. On the other hand, Sarileru Neekevvaru is high-octane Telugu action film directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to hit the screens in January next year.

