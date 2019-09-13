Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Mahesh Babu Shares Throwback Pic with Vijayashanti, Is Excited to be Working Again Together 30 Years Later

This Thursday throwback picture was a blast from the past, where a young Mahesh Babu can be seen standing beside Vijayashanti.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 13, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mahesh Babu Shares Throwback Pic with Vijayashanti, Is Excited to be Working Again Together 30 Years Later
Image of Mahesh Babu, Vijayashanti, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu is not an unknown name to anyone. The actor, husband to actress Namrata Shirodkar, is active on social media and keeps sharing pictures. On Thursday, the Maharshi actor took to Instagram to share throwback picture. Little did we know that the picture is a perfect Thursday treat any fan could have asked for.

Sharing a 30-year-old picture, with his Sarileru Neekevvaru co-star Vijayashanti, Mahesh Babu wrote, “It all started here: Year - 1989, location - sets of Koduku Diddina Kapuram... 30 years later... I'm working with Vijayashanti garu once again in #SarileruNeekevvaru... Life has come a full circle... #throwbackthursday #nostalgia.”

As both Mahesh Babu and Vijayashanti are working together after 30 years in Sarileru Neekevvaru, the actress revealed that they have worked together before. The duo has earlier shared screen space in the 1989 film Koduku Diddina Kapuram. Mahesh’s Thursday throwback picture was a blast from the past, where a young Mahesh Babu can be seen standing beside Vijayashanti.

In Koduku Diddina Kapuram, Mahesh Babu played the son of Vijayashanti. In fact, it was the first time when he played a dual role as a child artist. On the other hand, Sarileru Neekevvaru is high-octane Telugu action film directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to hit the screens in January next year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram