Mahesh Babu Shares Wrap-up Photo as He Completes Shooting for Maharshi
Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of 'Maharshi,' announcing the film's wrap-up. It will release on May 9.
Image: Mahesh Babu/Instagram
Actor Mahesh Babu's fans are eagerly waiting for the superstar's next film Maharshi to hit the screens. In a development in the matter, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and announced that the team has completed shoot for the actor's 25th film. It will release on May 9.
Mahesh Babu shared a picture of a cake, loaded with fruits, with the words '#Maharshi, It's a Wrap' written in chocolate, in the center. Mahesh Babu captioned the post, "With this... It's a wrap!!! See you in the cinemas on May 9th 😊😊😊 #Maharshi #MaharshionMay9th."
The Telugu superstar plays the role of a college student in this action-drama film, which was originally scheduled to release on April 25. But citing post-production delays, the makers of the film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, postponed its release.
Maharshi stars Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde as the lead characters, while Allari Naresh, Sonal Chauhan and Meenakshi Dixit will play other prominent roles in the film. Interestingly, as it stands now, Maharshi will clash with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2. Starring Tiger Shroff, Student Of The Year 2 marks the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The film by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions will release on May 10.
The makers had recently released a song sequence from the film. Called Nuvve Samastham, the song featuring Mahesh Babu is being well received by fans.
Listen to Nuvve Samastham here:
