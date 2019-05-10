English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahesh Babu Shines With 25th Release As Maharshi Becomes Biggest Opener of His Career
'Maharshi' has decimated box office records of Mahesh Babu’s previous films, most notably 'Bharat Ane Nenu'.
Mahesh Babu as Rishi Kumar in a still from the Telugu film Maharshi. (Image: Vyjayanthi Movies)
Maharshi has decimated box office records of Mahesh Babu’s previous films, most notably Bharat Ane Nenu. Maharshi opened to a staggering Rs 23.6 crore in the AP/TS region on Thursday, May 9.
Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted box office figures for the Vamsi Paidipally-directed movie on Friday and termed it as Mahesh Babu’s “career best opening.”
He wrote, “#Maharshi Day1 AP/TS Box-office Nizam - 6.38 Cr Ceeded - 2.89 Cr UA - 2.88 Cr East - 3.2 Cr West - 2.46 Cr Krishna - 1.39 Cr Guntur - 4.4 Cr Nellore - 1 Cr AP/TS Day1 Share - 24.6 Cr Career Best Opening for superstar @urstrulyMahesh Excellent Start.” (sic)
Calling Mahesh Babu a “real superstar”, film critic Komal Nahta also posted, “Setting records high with the best opening of his career with his 25th film #Maharshi.”
Maharshi has been getting rave reviews from critics as well as the audience. In the film, Mahesh Babu sports three different looks to essay different phases of his character.
In a recent interview with IANS, Mahesh called Maharshi extremely special because it was unlike anything he has done before.
"It's a film that has so much to offer. It has a very powerful social message that is well-laced with other commercial elements. I say it's a film unlike anything I've done so far because audiences can easily relate to my character Rishi. The journey of my character will be both interesting and inspiring," Mahesh told IANS.
The film also features Allari Naresh, Sonal Chauhan and Meenakshi Dixit in prominent roles.
#Maharshi Day1 AP/TS Box-office— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 10, 2019
Nizam - 6.38 Cr
Ceeded - 2.89 Cr
UA - 2.88 Cr
East - 3.2 Cr
West - 2.46 Cr
Krishna - 1.39 Cr
Guntur - 4.4 Cr
Nellore - 1 Cr
👉 AP/TS Day1 Share - 24.6 Cr
👉 Career Best Opening for superstar @urstrulyMahesh Excellent Start 🔥
EPIC BLOCKBUSTER pic.twitter.com/wfjmltOF4H
Setting records high with the best opening of his career with his 25th film #Maharshi @urstrulyMahesh is a real superstar #SupestarMaheshBabu #MaheshBabu#Maharshi pic.twitter.com/oTM1AogkGO— Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) May 10, 2019
