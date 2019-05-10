Take the pledge to vote

Mahesh Babu Shines With 25th Release As Maharshi Becomes Biggest Opener of His Career

'Maharshi' has decimated box office records of Mahesh Babu’s previous films, most notably 'Bharat Ane Nenu'.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
Mahesh Babu as Rishi Kumar in a still from the Telugu film Maharshi. (Image: Vyjayanthi Movies)
Maharshi has decimated box office records of Mahesh Babu’s previous films, most notably Bharat Ane Nenu. Maharshi opened to a staggering Rs 23.6 crore in the AP/TS region on Thursday, May 9.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted box office figures for the Vamsi Paidipally-directed movie on Friday and termed it as Mahesh Babu’s “career best opening.”

He wrote, “#Maharshi Day1 AP/TS Box-office Nizam - 6.38 Cr Ceeded - 2.89 Cr UA - 2.88 Cr East - 3.2 Cr West - 2.46 Cr Krishna - 1.39 Cr Guntur - 4.4 Cr Nellore - 1 Cr AP/TS Day1 Share - 24.6 Cr Career Best Opening for superstar @urstrulyMahesh Excellent Start.” (sic)




Calling Mahesh Babu a “real superstar”, film critic Komal Nahta also posted, “Setting records high with the best opening of his career with his 25th film #Maharshi.”




Maharshi has been getting rave reviews from critics as well as the audience. In the film, Mahesh Babu sports three different looks to essay different phases of his character.

In a recent interview with IANS, Mahesh called Maharshi extremely special because it was unlike anything he has done before.

"It's a film that has so much to offer. It has a very powerful social message that is well-laced with other commercial elements. I say it's a film unlike anything I've done so far because audiences can easily relate to my character Rishi. The journey of my character will be both interesting and inspiring," Mahesh told IANS.

The film also features Allari Naresh, Sonal Chauhan and Meenakshi Dixit in prominent roles.

