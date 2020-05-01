Mahesh Babu Sign's His Next with Parasuram?

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Since then, many speculations over the Bharat Ane Nenu star’s next project have been hovering on several media portals. However, the latest reports have confirmed that Mahesh Babu has joined hands with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram.

Parasuram spoke to a Telugu portal recently and put all the rumours to an end once and for all.

“After watching ‘Okkadu’ in 2003, I decided to venture into films and make a film with Mahesh Babu. It’s not that I cannot write elevating scenes and thumping dialogues which will deliver goosebumps to the audience. My films didn’t need those until now. But with Mahesh’s project, I am working on all the commercial ingredients that will satisfy his fans,” Pinkvilla quoted the filmmaker as saying.

Elaborating on the grand collaboration, he said, “Finally, after these many years, my dream is set to be fulfilled. The script is wholesome and it will have everything. In other words, this is my dream project and I will certainly make it count. The project will go on the floors later this year”.

Earlier, news had it that Mahesh Babu is set to collaborate with Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli. Mahesh Babu will reportedly be seen as a spy in the espionage thriller. Rajamouli’s collaboration will go on floors after wrapping up the schedule of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR starrer magnum opus RRR – Roudram Ranam Rudhiram.

