English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mahesh Babu Spends an Evening in Paris with Family After Wrapping up Maharshi
Mahesh Babu posted a picture from his Paris trip with his family recently.
Image: Instagram
Loading...
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu recently wrapped up the shooting of his 25th film Maharshi. As fans eagerly await the release of the film, the actor took some time out for a short vacation. He's had a hectic schedule in the past few weeks, and so, as soon as the shooting wrapped up, the actor decided to relax and spend some time with his family.
The 43-year-old star posted a picture with wife, former actress Namrata Shirodkar, and their son from an evening they spent together in Paris.
Mahesh and Namrata were co-stars in the film Vamsi, and began to date around the same time. They decided to get married in 2005, after being in a relationship for about four years.
Last week, Mahesh informed fans about the wrap-up of Maharshi and its release date via social media. He shared a picture of a cake, loaded with fruits, with the words '#Maharshi, It's a Wrap' written in chocolate, in the center. He captioned the post, "With this... It's a wrap!!! See you in the cinemas on May 9th 😊😊😊 #Maharshi #MaharshionMay9th."
The action-drama film will see him in the role of a college student. It was originally scheduled to release on April 25, but citing post-production delays, the makers of the film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, postponed its release.
The actor also recently unveiled his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds' museum. It was launched at his own superplex AMB Cinemas, the first time Madame Tussauds, Singapore unveiled a statue outside Singapore.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The 43-year-old star posted a picture with wife, former actress Namrata Shirodkar, and their son from an evening they spent together in Paris.
Mahesh and Namrata were co-stars in the film Vamsi, and began to date around the same time. They decided to get married in 2005, after being in a relationship for about four years.
Last week, Mahesh informed fans about the wrap-up of Maharshi and its release date via social media. He shared a picture of a cake, loaded with fruits, with the words '#Maharshi, It's a Wrap' written in chocolate, in the center. He captioned the post, "With this... It's a wrap!!! See you in the cinemas on May 9th 😊😊😊 #Maharshi #MaharshionMay9th."
The action-drama film will see him in the role of a college student. It was originally scheduled to release on April 25, but citing post-production delays, the makers of the film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, postponed its release.
The actor also recently unveiled his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds' museum. It was launched at his own superplex AMB Cinemas, the first time Madame Tussauds, Singapore unveiled a statue outside Singapore.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
-
Sunday 07 April , 2019
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Jet Airways Crisis: "It Was Like A Family" Jet Employees Cry For Its Revival
Sunday 07 April , 2019 World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What is a RoboTaxi? Tesla CEO Elon Musk Has Got You Covered
- Delhi Capitals Climb to the Top Spot on IPL Points Table and Fans are in Disbelief
- IPL 2019 | Sidvee: Rishabh Pant, the Closest India Have to a Maverick Genius
- George Munsey Smashes 25-Ball Ton for Gloucestershire 2nd XI
- IPL 2019 | Key Battles – Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results