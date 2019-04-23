Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mahesh Babu Spends an Evening in Paris with Family After Wrapping up Maharshi

Mahesh Babu posted a picture from his Paris trip with his family recently.

News18.com

Updated:April 23, 2019, 12:34 PM IST
Mahesh Babu Spends an Evening in Paris with Family After Wrapping up Maharshi
Image: Instagram
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu recently wrapped up the shooting of his 25th film Maharshi. As fans eagerly await the release of the film, the actor took some time out for a short vacation. He's had a hectic schedule in the past few weeks, and so, as soon as the shooting wrapped up, the actor decided to relax and spend some time with his family.

The 43-year-old star posted a picture with wife, former actress Namrata Shirodkar, and their son from an evening they spent together in Paris.

View this post on Instagram

An evening in Paris ♥ #familytime

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on



Mahesh and Namrata were co-stars in the film Vamsi, and began to date around the same time. They decided to get married in 2005, after being in a relationship for about four years.

Last week, Mahesh informed fans about the wrap-up of Maharshi and its release date via social media. He shared a picture of a cake, loaded with fruits, with the words '#Maharshi, It's a Wrap' written in chocolate, in the center. He captioned the post, "With this... It's a wrap!!! See you in the cinemas on May 9th 😊😊😊 #Maharshi #MaharshionMay9th."

The action-drama film will see him in the role of a college student. It was originally scheduled to release on April 25, but citing post-production delays, the makers of the film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, postponed its release.

The actor also recently unveiled his wax statue at the Madame Tussauds' museum. It was launched at his own superplex AMB Cinemas, the first time Madame Tussauds, Singapore unveiled a statue outside Singapore.

