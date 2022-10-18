Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli Film Based on Real-Life Story: Vijayendra Prasad

Although not much about the film has been revealed, an earlier report stated that it would be a jungle adventure action film.

Fans of Telugu cinema have been waiting for a collaboration between SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu for years. The two industry stalwarts officially confirmed earlier this year that they were working on a film. Although not much about the film has been revealed, an earlier report stated that it would be a jungle adventure action film, with the forests of Africa as the backdrop.

While this is enough to pique the interest of fans, another very recent official update has emerged about the film. And it has come from none other than acclaimed scriptwriter and father of SS Rajamouli, KV Vijayendra Prasad. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vijayendra Prasad said that the Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu collaboration will be based on a true real-life incident. Vijayendra Prasad who has written his son’s films like Baahubali and RRR, along with the Bollywood film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, is also writing this Mahesh Babu-starrer.

A cinematic adaptation of a real-life incident in the forests of Africa already sounds like a promising premise and this time Rajamouli will be upping the ante as he plans to shoot the film in English as well. This has been decided, taking into consideration the success of RRR in the western world. The pre-production work on the film has already begun. Rajamouli will start the recce for this yet-untitled film soon.

However, filming for the movie is not expected to start anytime soon as Mahesh Babu will be shooting for SSMB28 with director Trivikram first. The shooting schedule of SSMB28 has already been disrupted due to the demise of Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi and then the star’s trip abroad. He is yet to resume shooting for it and hence the Rajamouli film may not go on floors before the middle of next year.

