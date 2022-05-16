Mahesh Babu-Starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Success Meet To Be Held In Kurnool

Mahesh Babu is one of Telugu cinema’s most popular actors. Sarkaru Vaari Paata, his most recent release, premiered on Thursday, May 12, to positive reviews from fans. The film, however, began to gather traction on Friday and has continued to do so every day since.

The directors of Mahesh Babu’s film are planning a lavish celebration of the film’s success. On May 14, the makers stated that the victory celebrations will take place at Siddhartha Hotel Management Ground, Pinnamaneni Polyclinic Road, Vijayawada. Although when supporters started preparing to join in the success bash, the makers disappointed them by moving the site at the last moment.

Kurnool will now host the celebrations following the success of the film. The organisers have produced a new poster notifying that the success meet will take place on May 16, 2022, at STBC college grounds in Prakash Nagar, Kurnool, beginning at 6 p.m. Today’s major ceremony will be attended by the entire crew, including superstar Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh babu came to Kurnool in 2003 for Okkadu shooting now he is coming back after 19 years for SVP Success Meet #SarkaruVaariPaata @urstrulyMahesh— Kurnool Mahesh FC ™ (@KurnoolDHFMs) May 16, 2022

Meanwhile, according to early estimates, SVP is performing consistently well at the box office, with gross collections in the United States exceeding $2 million. The weekend surge appears to have boosted box office revenues in the domestic circuit as well.

There are also speculations that, in light of the film’s popularity, the producers intend to add a new song to the SVP album. Murari Bava, a duet song, was filmed on Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh but was cut on the editing table. Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s team now plans to include the song in theatres nationwide beginning in the second week. The creators will make a formal statement shortly.

The Parasuram directorial stars Keerthy Suresh as the female protagonist. Mahesh Babu co-produced the film alongside Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment under the banner GMB Entertainments.

