Mahesh Babu, Suriya, And Dulquer Salmaan To Join Prabhas' Project K?

Pan-India star Prabhas’ Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame, is getting more star power with south Indian cinema biggies joining the cast. Till now, it was confirmed that the film has a huge star cast with Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani playing major roles. Now, Mahesh Babu, Suriya, and Dulquer Salmaan are also said to be part of the sci-fi drama.

Surprisingly, Google is now showing up the names of Mahesh Babu, Suriya, and Dulquer Salman when you search for Project K’s cast. And according to some reports, director Nag Ashwin is trying to get the three actors to make special appearances in the film. Although their characters will have limited screen time, there are reports that they hold utmost importance in the upcoming movie.

However, no official confirmation regarding the same has yet been made by the makers. But, until it turns out to be true, this might just be termed a technical glitch.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEOS

Project K is said to be one of the biggest films ever made in Indian cinema history. Reportedly, Ashwini Dutt is bankrolling the film under the Vyjayanthi Movies and has allocated a budget of Rs 500 crores for the Prabhas-starrer. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, and English next year.

The cast and crew are currently busy shooting the film at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Dani Sanchez-Lopez is handling the cinematography, while Mickey J. Meyer is the head of the music department.

Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam alongside Pooja Hegde. On the work front, apart from Prashanth Neel’s Salaar and Project K, the Baahubali actor has Adipurush in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here