Mahesh Babu Takes Son Gautam to Watch 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup India vs Australia Match at The Oval

Indians around the world were soaked in the spirit of cricket on Sunday, June 9, when India played Australia at The Oval during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Just like many other cricket fans from India, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu went to The Oval with his son Gautam to enjoy India vs Australia match. The Maharshi actor took to Instagram to share his excitement of watching the match during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in London. Sharing a picture, where Mahesh Babu can be seen sitting next to his son Gautam at the stadium, the actor wrote, “This one's for my boy... @gautamghattamaneni #INDvAUS @ The Oval”. In another picture, where Mahesh Babu shared a panoramic view of the stadium, he wrote, “Unbelievable energy at The Oval... Just awesome!! #INDvAUS”

Mahesh Babu was accompanied by his family, including wife Namrata Shirodkar, who also shared a group picture on her Instagram account. His son, Gautam also took to the social media platform to share his excitement for the match. Sharing a picture of the field, he wrote, “C’mon India!! Let’s relive 2011!! #INDvAUS #CWC19”

Other TV celebs like Karan Wahi, Asha Negi, Splitsvilla host Rannvijay Singha, and actors Armaan and Aadar Jain were also present at The Oval to cheer for the men in blue. While Karan Wahi celebrated his birthday with his friend Asha Negi, watching India vs Australia World Cup match, TV host Rannvijay Singha shared a series of pictures from the match.

The match was an interesting chase for Australia as they aimed for 352 runs, but lost to India by 32 runs. This was India' second straight win in the ICC World Cup 2019 tournament.

Follow @News18Movies for more