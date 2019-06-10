Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Mahesh Babu Takes Son Gautam to Watch 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup India vs Australia Match at The Oval

Just like many other cricket fans from India, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu went to The Oval with his son Gautam to enjoy India vs Australia world cup match.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 10, 2019, 11:01 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mahesh Babu Takes Son Gautam to Watch 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup India vs Australia Match at The Oval
Image courtesy: Mahesh Babu/ Instagram
Loading...

Indians around the world were soaked in the spirit of cricket on Sunday, June 9, when India played Australia at The Oval during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Just like many other cricket fans from India, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu went to The Oval with his son Gautam to enjoy India vs Australia match. The Maharshi actor took to Instagram to share his excitement of watching the match during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in London. Sharing a picture, where Mahesh Babu can be seen sitting next to his son Gautam at the stadium, the actor wrote, “This one's for my boy... @gautamghattamaneni #INDvAUS @ The Oval”. In another picture, where Mahesh Babu shared a panoramic view of the stadium, he wrote, “Unbelievable energy at The Oval... Just awesome!! #INDvAUS”

Mahesh Babu was accompanied by his family, including wife Namrata Shirodkar, who also shared a group picture on her Instagram account. His son, Gautam also took to the social media platform to share his excitement for the match. Sharing a picture of the field, he wrote, “C’mon India!! Let’s relive 2011!! #INDvAUS #CWC19”

View this post on Instagram

C’mon India!! Let’s relive 2011!! #INDvAUS #CWC19

A post shared by Gautam Ghattamaneni (@gautamghattamaneni) on

Other TV celebs like Karan Wahi, Asha Negi, Splitsvilla host Rannvijay Singha, and actors Armaan and Aadar Jain were also present at The Oval to cheer for the men in blue. While Karan Wahi celebrated his birthday with his friend Asha Negi, watching India vs Australia World Cup match, TV host Rannvijay Singha shared a series of pictures from the match.

View this post on Instagram

BDAY 2019 #doneright #indvsaus

A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi) on

View this post on Instagram

🇮🇳

A post shared by Armaan Jain (@therealarmaanjain) on

The match was an interesting chase for Australia as they aimed for 352 runs, but lost to India by 32 runs. This was India' second straight win in the ICC World Cup 2019 tournament.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram