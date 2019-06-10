Mahesh Babu Takes Son Gautam to Watch 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup India vs Australia Match at The Oval
Just like many other cricket fans from India, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu went to The Oval with his son Gautam to enjoy India vs Australia world cup match.
Image courtesy: Mahesh Babu/ Instagram
Indians around the world were soaked in the spirit of cricket on Sunday, June 9, when India played Australia at The Oval during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Just like many other cricket fans from India, Telugu actor Mahesh Babu went to The Oval with his son Gautam to enjoy India vs Australia match. The Maharshi actor took to Instagram to share his excitement of watching the match during ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in London. Sharing a picture, where Mahesh Babu can be seen sitting next to his son Gautam at the stadium, the actor wrote, “This one's for my boy... @gautamghattamaneni #INDvAUS @ The Oval”. In another picture, where Mahesh Babu shared a panoramic view of the stadium, he wrote, “Unbelievable energy at The Oval... Just awesome!! #INDvAUS”
Mahesh Babu was accompanied by his family, including wife Namrata Shirodkar, who also shared a group picture on her Instagram account. His son, Gautam also took to the social media platform to share his excitement for the match. Sharing a picture of the field, he wrote, “C’mon India!! Let’s relive 2011!! #INDvAUS #CWC19”
Other TV celebs like Karan Wahi, Asha Negi, Splitsvilla host Rannvijay Singha, and actors Armaan and Aadar Jain were also present at The Oval to cheer for the men in blue. While Karan Wahi celebrated his birthday with his friend Asha Negi, watching India vs Australia World Cup match, TV host Rannvijay Singha shared a series of pictures from the match.
The match was an interesting chase for Australia as they aimed for 352 runs, but lost to India by 32 runs. This was India' second straight win in the ICC World Cup 2019 tournament.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Girish Karnad (1938-2019): Here are His Best Plays That Narrated Common People's Stories
- RIP Girish Karnad: Looking at 5 Most Memorable Hindi Films of the Actor-Playwright
- Discrimination, Again? What the Free Public Transport in Delhi May Mean for Transwomen
- Inside Sonam Kapoor's Epic 34th Birthday Bash: Karan Johar, Janhvi, Ananya Have Blast, See Pics
- India vs Australia | Warner Latest Batsman to be Saved by Stubborn Bails
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s