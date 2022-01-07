Mahesh Babu Tests Covid-19 Positive; Jr NTR, Rakul Preet Singh Wish Him Speedy Recovery

Telegu superstar Mahesh Babu tested positive for Covid-19 and took to social media to inform his fan and followers of the same. The actor took to his official Instagram handle to write that despite all the necessary precautions, he has tested positive and has mild symptoms. The actor is currently isolated at his house and has been following medical guidance. His post continued, “Request to all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who’s not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow COVID norms and stay safe."

“Can’t wait to be back," he concluded.

His fans and industry colleagues took to the comment section to wish him a speedy recovery. The actor’s sister-in-law, Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, “Get well soon Mahesh❤️." Actress Anushka Shetty’s comment read, “Take care Mahesh garu…wishing you speedy recovery 💐"

On his Twitter post, several celebs like Jr NTR, Rakul Preet Singh and Raashii Khanna wished him a speedy recovery.

Get well sooon ❤️— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) January 6, 2022

Get well soon Anna. Sending you strength and prayers.— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 6, 2022

Wish you speedy recovery sir! 🙏🏻— Raashii Khanna (@RaashiiKhanna_) January 6, 2022

Meanwhile, several other celebrities have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last couple of days.

After popular TV actor Delnaaz Irani tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days ago, her co-star Yamini Singh has also contracted the virus. Yamini plays the character of Sunanda on Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Mein. Both the actors received their Covid-19 reports the same day.

Apart from that, singer Sonu Nigam, veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife, The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumina Chakravarti and Drashti Dhami, too, tested positive.

