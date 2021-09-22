Mahesh Babu to Appear on Telugu Version of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. Check Details

Jr NTR is hosting the Telugu version of the popular quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. The show is called ‘Evaro Melo Koteshwarudu’ in the local language. The host has succeeded in entertaining the audience and is bringing great TRP. And if that wasn’t enough, it is only going to get more interesting here onward as reports suggest that superstar Mahesh Babu will soon make an appearance on the show. Sources say that the shooting for the episode has concluded. To keep the audience glued to the show, the makers are putting in extra efforts and bringing a lot of celebrities to the platform.

Mega Star Ram Charan became the first guest on the show. Recently Rajamouli, the famous Telugu director and Koratala Siva, also graced the platform as guests. And before Mahesh Babu is seen on the show, some pictures made it to the internet and took it by storm. Besides, reports also say that the star wasn’t just a part of the show but also succeeded in winning Rs 25 lakh.

The episode featuring the megastar is expected to be telecast on the occasion of Dussehra. As far as work is concerned, NTR junior will soon be seen in a multi-starrer periodic drama Raudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR). This is going to be a huge film directed by S S Rajamouli. The cast of the film also includes Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

As for Mahesh Babu, he is currently busy shooting for ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, directed by Parasuram Petla. This film will be a Sankranthi gift and released on January 13, 2022. The fans remain excited about Mahesh Babu’s films but they are equally excited for this special episode of ‘Evaro Melo Koteshwarudu’

