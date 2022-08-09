Mahesh Babu To Celebrate His Birthday In Hyderabad

Mahesh Babu, Superstar of South cinema, is celebrating his 47th birthday today. On his special day, his family and fans have wished the actor in the sweetest way possible. While his wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar has shared a solo photo of Mahesh Babu, the actor’s son Gautam has pulled out a family portrait to mark the day.

Reportedly, Mahesh Babu will be celebrating his 47th birthday in Hyderabad, where Namrata Shirodkar has planned a grand birthday bash for the actor. To wish him on his special day, Namrata wrote, “You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday, MB!! Here’s to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always.” Actor Riteish Deshmukh also wished Mahesh Babu and wrote, “Happy Birthday Mahesh – have a stupendous one!!!”

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)



Mahesh Babu’s son Gautam has shared a sweet family photo from one of their vacations and wrote, “I learned from the best! Happy birthday Nanna!! Thank you for believing in me and being there for us always.”

Here’s the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Ghattamaneni (@gautamghattamaneni)



As soon as the clock struck midnight the hashtags “Mahesh Babu Birthday”, “HBD Superstar Mahesh” started trending. Courtesy: His fans. A person wrote, “Waited so long to tweet, can’t find a better one. Finally, here is the first tweet…. Happy birthday Superstar Mahesh Babu.”

Waited so long to tweet, can’t find a better one . Finally here is first tweet….Happy birthday Superstar Mahesh Babu😍😍😍😇 #HappyBirthdayMaheshBabu #MaheshBabu𓃵 #SSMB28 @urstrulyMahesh Thank you for the edit pic.twitter.com/ATuTLJ4nJS — Bhanu Teja (@BhanuTe91924366) August 9, 2022

“Wishing the Epitome of Experimental films Superstar Mahesh Babu, a very happy birthday. He has the most iconic Filmography among the other Telugu Star Heroes,” wrote one page.

Wishing the Epitome of Experimental films Superstar Mahesh Babu a very happy birthday.

He has the most iconic Filmography among the other Telugu Star Heroes 👌💥#HappyBirthdayMaheshBabu #HBDMaheshBabu @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/GyPo1hx9wK — MilagroMovies (@MoviesMilagro) August 9, 2022

Another said wrote, “Happy Birthday to everyone’s favourite Superstar Mahesh Babu Garu May God Bless you with great health, happiness, peace and many more Blockbusters.”

Happy Birthday to everyone's favourite Superstar @urstrulyMahesh Garu 😊 May God Bless you with great health, happiness, peace and many more Blockbusters 😇 #HappyBirthdayMaheshBabu #HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu #HBDMaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/adYZWD4W96 — Varun Sandesh (@itsvarunsandesh) August 9, 2022

“The one who always want to do something different, one who always wanted to uplift the standards. The one who inspires me always as a person. Happy birthday my hero. Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu. Love you forever!” reads another wish.

The one who always want to do something different,one who always wanted to uplift the standards.The one who inspires me always as a person.

Happy birthday my hero @urstrulyMahesh #HappyBirthdayMaheshBabu ❤️.

Love you forever! pic.twitter.com/GoeCJRqKBs — mood swinger 🇮🇳 (@memes_disorder) August 8, 2022

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He is currently shooting for a film with Trivikram.

