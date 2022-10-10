Mahesh Babu To Hold Mother’s Memorial Service in Superstar Krishna’s Hometown

The Telugu film industry was hit by two tragedies last month. The deaths of yesteryear actor Krishnam Raju, who was also Prabhas’ uncle and mentor, and Mahesh Babu’s mother Indira Devi. Both Prabhas and Mahesh Babu were seen in inconsolable states in photos during the respective cremation services. While Krishnam Raju’s last rites were performed in Hyderabad, Prabhas, however, arranged for a big memorial service in his uncle’s hometown Mugalthur in Narasapuram constituency on September 29.

It was reported that it was Krishnam Raju’s wish to have his memorial service held in his hometown and hence Prabhas wanted to uphold his uncle’s wish. Through the Mugalthur memorial service, Prabhas even organised a feast for 70,000 people to honour Krishnam Raju. Prabhas was much appreciated for holding his uncle’s service in his hometown.

Now, it appears Mahesh Babu will also follow in Prabhas’ footsteps as he is also reportedly arranging a memorial service for his mother in his father’s hometown, Burripalem, in a memorable way, just like Krishnam Raju’s memorial service. It will be held on October 16 and the entire Ghattemaneni family will be present on the occasion. It will be open to all everyone and all of Mahesh Babu and his father Superstar Krishna’s fans can come to pay their respects.

It is said that although Krishna found his footing in the film industry and settled in Hyderabad in the 60s, he never lost his connection to his native place Burripalem, much like how Krishnam Raju was still associated with Mugalthur till his last days.

Burripalem is also one of the two villages adopted by Mahesh Babu in 2017, the other being Siddhapuram in Telangana. He carries out developmental works in two villages often and also organised a vaccination drive in the two villages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

