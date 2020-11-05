Mahesh Babu to Kiccha Sudeep, Celebs Pour in Wishes on Virat Kohli's Birthday

Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli has turned 32 today and his fans definitely cannot keep calm. Known for his aggressive yet disciplined approach to the game, Kohli has created and broken many records. Kohli is currently leading his Indian Premier League team Royal Challengers Bangalore with an impressive performance in the United Arab Emirates.

Married to actress Anushka Sharma, Virat has fans from the entertainment industry as well. Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu wished one of his favourite cricketers Virat Kohli a happy birthday.

Wishing one of my favourite cricketers, @imVkohli a very happy birthday!! May you continue to set new records and make India proud Rock On!! pic.twitter.com/v6NcJWcbjv — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 5, 2020

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha also expressed her birthday wishes for the Royal Challengers Bangalore Skipper. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress tweeted, “May you have more glorious innings ahead in your future and you keep us hooked with your classy batting skills.”

Happy Birthday @imVkohli! May you have more glorious innings ahead in your future and you keep us hooked with your classy batting skills. — Nushrratt Bharuccha (@Nushrratt) November 5, 2020

Actress Rakul Preet Singh wished for numerous centuries and record-breaking matches for Kohli. The De De Pyaar De actress thanked the cricketer for inspiring the nation “by being who you are Flexed biceps have a fab day(sic).”

Happppy happppy bdayyy captain @imVkohli ! May you have a year full of numerous centuries and record breaking matches thnkuuu for inspiring the nation by being who you are have a fab day — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) November 5, 2020

Indie pop singer Zaeden aka Sahil Sharma also wished the cricketer a happy birthday via twitter.

Happy birthday captain! God bless your journey to the top! keep inspiring @imVkohli ❤️ — Zaeden (@ZaedenMusic) November 5, 2020

Actor Kiccha Sudeepa tweeted, “You are an inspiration to many young talents out there. Bst wshs for the remaining matches at IPL. Happy returns... have a fab one”

Wshn you greater success and goals @imVkohli. You are an inspiration to many young talents out there.Bst wshs for the remaining matches at IPL.Happy returns... have a fab one.@RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/2auPiV7iBg — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) November 5, 2020

Television anchor and host Archana Vijaya posted a throwback image of hers with Kohli back from the days when he had chubby cheeks. She wrote, “Look what I found ! When Cheeku actually had cheeks! Now the epitome of fitness and captain of the Indian cricket team ! May you continue to make an entire nation proud. Soon to be daddy.. happy happy birthday.”

Look what I found ! When Cheeku actually had cheeks ! Now the epitome of fitness and captain of the Indian cricket team ! May you continue to make an entire nation proud. Soon to be daddy.. happy happy birthday @imVkohli ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vi7Z5NTdr2— Archana Vijaya (@archanavijaya) November 5, 2020

We wish Virat a happy birthday. The cricketer is also expecting to be a father in January next year.