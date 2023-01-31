Mahesh Babu to Make Bollywood Debut With SS Rajamouli’s Next; Film's Digital Rights Sold for This Amount

Mahesh Babu is all set to make his Hindi film debut. He is currently working on SSMB 28, which will be helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. Buzz is that OTT streaming giant Netflix has purchased rights for the South language at a record price. The Hindi rights are yet to be sold. Apart from Mahesh, the film will also star Pooja Hegde and Sreeleela. Reportedly, Trivikram Srinivas has reworked the script of the film to make it a family entertainer. The cast have already begun shooting for the film. Apparently, Netflix has bought the rights for for a whopping Rs 80 crore.

Reports also suggest that the Nizam rights for SSMB 28 have been sold to Varisu producer Dil Raju for a record Rs 50 crore. However, there has been no official confirmation of this development.

The Hindi rights have been not yet sold, because Mahesh is keen on making his Bollywood debut with the upcoming SS Rajamouli film according to India Today. Ever since the announcement, the Rajamouli-Mahesh film has been highly anticipated as it would be an action-adventure film like Indiana Jones.

Earlier in an interview with a Hollywood portal, Rajamouli had shared, “My next film is with Mahesh. He is a big star in Telugu cinema. It’s an adventure film along the lines of Indiana Jones but much more modern, much more expansive in setting.” Apparently, it will feature action sequences that take us around the world. Reportedly, the movie will go on floors on October 2023.

Presently, Rajamouli along with his RRR team is awaiting the Oscars which will happen in March. The song Naatu Naatu has been nominated in the ‘Best Original Song’ category. The song has already created history by winning the Golden Globe Award in the ‘Best Original Song’ category. RRR starred Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in pivotal roles and had a cameo appearance by Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

