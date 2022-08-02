After Saying 'Bollywood Cannot Afford Me', Mahesh Babu To Make Hindi Film Debut With SS Rajamouli?

Mahesh Babu sparked a controversy earlier this year when he said that ‘Bollywood cannot afford him’. Months after, if reports are to be believed, the Telugu superstar is going to make his Hindi film debut soon. As reported by BollywoodLife.com, Mahesh Babu is all set to enter the Hindi market with a pan-India movie. The entertainment portal claimed that the film will be helmed by RRR director SS Rajamouli. However, not many details about the project have been revealed so far.

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s collaboration was announced last year. Earlier this year, it was also reported that the duo is likely to begin shooting for the film by this year-end. “The film that Rajamouli will make with Mahesh Babu is based on a terrific idea, never attempted before. But Mahesh wants the screenplay to be worked-upon and fine-tuned. Rajamouli is more than happy to oblige” the source cited by Spotboye had said.

