Mahesh Babu to Nani, Celebs Mourn the Death of Telugu Comedian Venu Madhav

39-year-old Venu Madhav, a famous Telugu comedian, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. A popular face of Telugu industry, Madhav succumbed to kidney-related ailments at a private hospital.

September 25, 2019
Mahesh Babu to Nani, Celebs Mourn the Death of Telugu Comedian Venu Madhav
39-year-old Venu Madhav, a famous Telugu comedian, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. A popular face of Telugu industry, Madhav succumbed to kidney-related ailments at a private hospital.
39-year-old Venu Madhav, a famous Telugu comedian, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. A popular face of Telugu industry, Madhav succumbed to kidney-related ailments at a private hospital. The Free Press Journal reported that he was undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital for two weeks and was discharged on Sunday. He was reportedly advised to undergo kidney transplantation.

"He was discharged on Sunday, but his family brought him back on Tuesday afternoon after his condition worsened. He was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit and was put on life support. He passed away around 12.20 on Wednesday," a source at the hospital told IANS.

Madhav began his career as a mimicry artiste. Recognised by for talent to mimic any voice and a great humour sense, he made his acting debut with the 1996 Telugu film "Samapradayam". He went on to star in several popular Telugu films including "Master", "Tholi Prema", "Nuvve Nuvve", "Yuvaraju", "Dil", and "Arya".

The sudden demise of Venu Madhav has left the Telugu industry in sorrow. Actors like Mahesh Babu, Nani and Brahmaji among others took to Twitter to condole the sad demise.

Telugu actor Manchu Manoj tweeted to express his condolence, writing that Madhav was the reason behind the smile of people.

Brahmaji also tweeted after the unfortunate demise of Venu Madhav.

MP Ram Mohan Naidu K from the Telugu Desam Party expressed his grief after he learned about the demise of the actor.

Actor Nani also took to Twitter to share his grief. He also mentioned how he would have to control his laughter when Madhav would be shooting.

Anubhav Mohanty, actor turned politician, also expressed his condolence on Twitter, saying that he will “miss this superclass actor.”

