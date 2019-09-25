Mahesh Babu to Nani, Celebs Mourn the Death of Telugu Comedian Venu Madhav

39-year-old Venu Madhav, a famous Telugu comedian, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. A popular face of Telugu industry, Madhav succumbed to kidney-related ailments at a private hospital. The Free Press Journal reported that he was undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital for two weeks and was discharged on Sunday. He was reportedly advised to undergo kidney transplantation.

"He was discharged on Sunday, but his family brought him back on Tuesday afternoon after his condition worsened. He was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit and was put on life support. He passed away around 12.20 on Wednesday," a source at the hospital told IANS.

Madhav began his career as a mimicry artiste. Recognised by for talent to mimic any voice and a great humour sense, he made his acting debut with the 1996 Telugu film "Samapradayam". He went on to star in several popular Telugu films including "Master", "Tholi Prema", "Nuvve Nuvve", "Yuvaraju", "Dil", and "Arya".

The sudden demise of Venu Madhav has left the Telugu industry in sorrow. Actors like Mahesh Babu, Nani and Brahmaji among others took to Twitter to condole the sad demise.

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Venu Madhav garu. May his soul rest in peace. Extending my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2019

Telugu actor Manchu Manoj tweeted to express his condolence, writing that Madhav was the reason behind the smile of people.

It's shocking and sad to hear about the demise of actor Venu Madhav garu. You were the reason behind our smile number of times sir. You will be missed 🙏🙏🙏May your soul Rest In Peace!Deep condolences to his family!#ripvenumadhav #VenuMadhav pic.twitter.com/7YNrzj1G8x — MM*🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) September 25, 2019

Brahmaji also tweeted after the unfortunate demise of Venu Madhav.

Sad.. unfortunate..what an actor he was.. Rest in peace my dear..#VenuMadhav 🙏🏼 — BRAHMAJI (@actorbrahmaji) September 25, 2019

MP Ram Mohan Naidu K from the Telugu Desam Party expressed his grief after he learned about the demise of the actor.

Shocked and saddened to learn of the demise of Actor and Comedian Venu Madhav Garu. The movies he acted in were worth watching for his amazing timing and energy alone. His passing away at 39 leaves a vacuum in Tollywood. My condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/scX9OFeUN1 — Ram Mohan Naidu K (@RamMNK) September 25, 2019

Actor Nani also took to Twitter to share his grief. He also mentioned how he would have to control his laughter when Madhav would be shooting.

I remember how much I controlled my laughter holding the clap board when Venu Madhav gaaru was in the frame during Radha Gopalam. His energy and timing are unmatchable. God bless his soul and my deepest condolences to the family. — Nani (@NameisNani) September 25, 2019

Anubhav Mohanty, actor turned politician, also expressed his condolence on Twitter, saying that he will “miss this superclass actor.”

Have been #VenuMadhav ji’s fan since childhood. This news has made me very upset. Will miss this superclass Actor. May His Good Soul Rest In Peace🙏🏻#RIPVenuMadhav https://t.co/Ys13AMRh5n — Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) September 25, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.