Mahesh Babu to Play Ram Opposite Deepika Padukone in Ramayana 3D: Report

Mahesh Babu is one of the most sought-after Telugu actors in the film industry. He has now been offered to play the lead role in Madhu Mantena’s dream project 3D Ramayana, inspired from the eponymous Hindu epic. The much-talked-about venture has created buzz for its budget and casting. According to recent developments, Mahesh Babu has been approached by the producer to play the character of Lord Rama opposite Deepika Padukone, who will be seen essaying the role of Sita.

As per reports, Madhu was looking for an actor to play the iconic character of Lord Rama for a while now. Now, he is looking to bring in Mahesh Babu to essay the iconic character. The report claims that the makers are in search of a personality who could bring innocence to the role. It further says that the actor has read the script and has liked it. However, he is yet to give a nod to the project.

The project reportedly has been allocated a budget of Rs. 300 crore. Initially, Madhu had also approached Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to play the leads in his film. Later, Hrithik’s casting was reported to be for the character of the antagonist, Raavan. Earlier, reports suggested that Madhu wanted Prabhas for the role but he learned Prabhas is going to play a similar role in Om Raut’s Adipurush.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is busy with his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The first schedule of the action film directed by Parasuram was wrapped in the first week of February 2021. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is slated for a theatrical release in January 2022 coinciding with Sankranti.

The actor’s upcoming production venture Major is yet to complete its shooting. The upcoming biographical film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka is based on the life of the 2008 Mumbai attacks martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Adivi Sesh will make his acting debut as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, the film is slated for release on 2 July 2021. Recently, Mahesh Babu’s 2019 action drama film Maharshi received two National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography.