Mahesh Babu to Start Shooting For SSMB 28 From September 8

Mahesh Babu’s next, tentatively titled SSMB28, which has garnered a great deal of attention among fans is all set to go on floors from September 8 at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The makers are now busy with the pre-production works for the untitled project.

Sources close to the development have revealed that filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas has planned to begin the shoot with a high-octane action sequence featuring Mahesh Babu in a specially erected set at RFC.

To choreograph high-octane action scenes stunt master Anbariv of KGF has been roped in. Pooja Hegde, who is the leading lady of the Mahesh Babu starrer, will join the shoot in the second schedule. The movie makers are planning to wrap the entire shooting by February next year.

Moreover, a few days ago the filmmakers booked April 28, 2023, as the release date of the film. The film’s production house announced this massive update on social media with a release date announcement teaser and wrote, “The Reigning Superstar will arrive on 28th April 2023! Get ready to witness @urstrulymahesh garu in a scintillating Massy look & high-octane entertainer ~ #SSMB28.”

SSMB28 marks the second collaboration of Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu. The duo earlier teamed up for Maharshi, which emerged as one of the biggest hits in both the actor’s careers. In addition, it also marks Mahesh’s third film with Trivikram. The actor-director duo had previously collaborated for two films– Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). Reportedly, in the third collaboration, Mahesh Babu will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

The commercial entertainer, produced by Suryadevera Radhakrishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations, will be presented by Smt Mamatha. With a top-notch technical crew, the film has Thaman S compose the music.

Mahesh Babu recently enticed the audience with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. On the work front, the actor has given his nod to SS Rajamouli for an adventure drama.

