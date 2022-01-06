Mahesh Babu Tweets in Praise of Allu Arjun in Pushpa, Fans Ask Why Rashmika Mandanna Isn't Mentioned

Die-hard fans of superstars are often at loggerheads with each other. While there are lengthy social media threads with squabbles over which celebrity is the best, the ground reality is that the stars usually don’t share any unhealthy rivalry among themselves. While their fans are locking horns on social media, these stars use social media to complement each other’s works. And that is exactly what Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu did after he was left impressed with Allu Arjun’s performance in the recently released Pushpa: The Rise.

In a recent tweet, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Allu Arjun as Pushpa is stunning, original and sensational … a stellar act. Director Sukumar proves again that his cinema is raw, rustic and brutally honest… a class apart." The 46-year-old was also all praises for music composer Devi Sri Prasad, calling him a rockstar. Mahesh Babu’s pleasant words also caught the attention of Allu himself who was left humbled. Replying to the tweet, Allu Arjun wrote, “Thank you very much Mahesh Babu garu. So glad you liked the performance, everyone’s work, and the world of ‘Pushpa’. Heartwarming compliments. Humbled."

Thank you very much @urstrulyMahesh garu . So glad u liked the performance , everyone’s work and the world of #Pushpa. Heart warming compliment . Humbled 🖤— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 5, 2022

For the unversed, when Pushpa was first announced by the makers, it was initially speculated that Mahesh Babu would star in the film before it finally landed with Allu Arjun. Mahesh Babu will soon appear in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', an action comedy produced by the same house behind Pushpa.

While fans of Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun are happy to see this Twitter exchange, fans of lead actress Rashmika Mandanna are upset as the Bharat Ane Nenu actor didn’t mention her. A Twitter user wrote, “Huge disrespect from you!! Didn’t even mentioned about female lead."

In the meantime, after setting the big screen ablaze, Pushpa: The Rise is ready to set your home screens on fire as it will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 7, according to an announcement by the OTT platform.

Pushpa: The Rise is written and directed by Sukumar and also stars Fahadh Faasil in his Telugu debut. The production for the sequel titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ will go on floors this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.