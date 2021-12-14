Mahesh Babu Undergoes Knee Surgery in Spain, Say Reports

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu recently underwent knee surgery in Spain, reports say. The news reports of the megastar undergoing the surgery left his fans worried. The actor, according to reports, sustained an injury earlier but continued shooting for his films. However, it was only after it reached a point where surgery became a necessity that the actor decided to go for it.

Fans of Mahesh Babu have been sending their love, prayers and wishes for their favourite star. As per the available information, Mahesh Babu is currently in Dubai and will be staying there for a few more days. It is being said that the actor will have to rest for two to three months after the surgery. There was also news that the shooting of Mahesh Babu’s film ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ has been postponed.

If that’s true, the actor will be resuming the shoot only in 2022 now. Earlier, it was reported that Mahesh Babu might go to the US for his surgery, but the actor decided for Spain. It is a small knee surgery. Hence, there is nothing much for the actor’s fans to worry about.

As far as Mahesh Babu’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is concerned, the film stars Keerthy Suresh with Mahesh. It is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of this action comedy film.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.