Mahesh Babu Unveils Title Of Siva Karthikeyan’s 22nd Film

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, on July 15, announced the title of the next film of director Madonne Ashwin starring Sivkarthikeyan. The actor shared a two-minute title announcement teaser on Twitter.

“Happy to unveil the title of @Siva_Kartikeyan’s #Maaveeran! Best wishes to the entire team! https://youtu.be/v_5NBJ2Urxo, ” tweeted Mahesh Babu.

Initially named as SK22, the bilingual film is now titled Maaveeran in Tamil and Mahaveerudu in Telugu. The short clip begins with Sivakarthikeyan being brutally beaten by a gang. Just as assailants are about to head back leaving him bruised and battered, Sivakarthikeyan rises and fights back. The actor is controlled by the shadow of a giant hand like a puppet.

Details regarding the cast and crew of the film are yet to be announced, but a few reports claim that Bollywood diva Kiara Advani will be seen opposite Sivakarthikeyan. There is no official confirmation about this. Rumors were rife that even Samantha was approached for this film.

A few reports also claimed that director Mysskin had expressed interest to play the antagonist in this film.

Philomin Raj is handling editing for the film while cinematography will be done by Vidhu Ayyanna. Music composer Bharath Sankar has been roped in for the project. Arun Viswa of Shanthi Talkies has bankrolled the film.

Film’s director Madonne gained fame for his work in Mandela, his last outing. It was released on April 4 last year. The film’s success has also increased the audiences’ expectations of this Sivakarthikeyan film.

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan will also be seen in Ayalaan directed by R Ravikumar. Moreover, he will also be a part of a film titled Singa Pathai.

