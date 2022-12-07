Mahesh Babu Ventures Into Restaurant Business, Names It After This Special Person

This year has not been kind to Telugu star Mahesh Babu, with him losing his brother and both his parents. The personal tragedies had caused him to take some days off work but the actor now has some pleasant news for his fans. Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar are now venturing into the restaurant business.

The couple reportedly decided to start a restaurant while collaborating with a famous business group. The restaurant will also reportedly be named Asian Namrata, after Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar. It is said to be grandly launched on December 8 at Banjara Hills Road No. 12, Hyderabad. The star couple has reportedly told media outlets that based on the success of this endeavour, they may open similar outlets in other cities of the country.

It is interesting to note that this is not the first time that Mahesh Babu and Namrata have turned entrepreneurs. They had already ventured into the multiplex business a few years ago and their AMB Mall in Hyderabad, which started with Asian Cinemas, is arguably one of the largest malls and one of the largest movie theatres in the country.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will soon be seen in SSMB28 directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Pooja Hegde is teaming up with Mahesh for the second time after Maharshi. Sreeleela is likely to play the second heroine in the movie. After he finishes shooting for it, he has another untitled jungle adventure film with SS Rajamouli. He was last seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata which released in May this year to a mixed response.

