Mahesh Babu Walks Hand-In-Hand With Daughter Sitara On Dance India Dance Telugu Set

Mahesh Babu has established himself as a superstar with his impeccable acting mainly in Telugu films. The actor never stops surprising his admirers with his caring nature, in addition to the wide array of talents he possesses. Recently, the actor was spotted on the sets of Dance India Dance Telugu with his wife Namrata Shirodar and daughter Sitara.

During his recent appearance, Mahesh Babu showed that he values his family above all. While heading towards the main set, the actor walked hand-in-hand with his daughter Sitara. He wore a black pair of pants and a full-sleeved T-shirt for the event. Meanwhile, Sitara looked radiant in a glitzy one-piece. Namrata, on the other hand, wore a patterned dress and looked stunning as ever.

Power couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata have been married for 17 years. They tied the knot on February 10 in the year 2005.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in an action-drama film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed and written by Parasuram. The film is about a finance agenct being conned by a woman he loves, post which he arrives in India to retrieve the money. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Nadia Moidu, Samuthirakani and Mahesh Manjrekar among others.

Mahesh is all set to feature in SSMB 28. The film is helmed and penned by Trivikram Srinivas. Besides Mahesh, the flick will be starring Pooja Hedge and Samyuktha Menon as well.

