Mahesh Babu Wishes Namrata Shirodkar Happy Birthday with Heartfelt Post

Actress Namrata Shirodkar turned 48 on January 22. Her actor-husband Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru , took to his Instagram account to wish his wife on her special day. Posting a solo selfie of the actress, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Wishing the woman of the house, the woman in my life the Happiest Birthday!!! Just love and more love.”

The couple is currently holidaying in New York with their kids Gautham and Sitara. Sharing a picture from NYC airport, the Bharat Ane Nenu actor wrote, “From NYC, with Love”.

In the photograph, the actor is happily posing with his children. Mahesh is donning denims along with a black bomber jacket. He completed his look with a blue cap, shades and comfortable sneakers.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata tied the knot in 2005 after dating for four years. The couple is adored by the fans and the whole of the Telugu cinema industry. The Pukar actress, who fearlessly sports a no make-up look most of the time, had worked in Bollywood films Hera Pheri, LOC Kargil, Vastav among others.

Mahesh will be next seen in #SSMB27, directed by Vamshi Paidpally. According to a report published in the Times of India, the film will be released on Makar Sankranti next year.

