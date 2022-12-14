Mahesh Babu’s 2003 Film Okkadu To Be Re-Released Worldwide; Details Inside

Mahesh Babu is one of the most celebrated actors in the Telugu film industry. The Tollywood superstar kickstarted his acting career with the 1979 film Needa when he was just four years old. After making his debut as a lead actor in the 1999 film Raja Kumarudu, he came into the limelight upon appearing in Okkadu. The movie became a huge success after opening in theatres in January 2003.

In addition to being a commercial success, it also went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of that year. Okkadu earned a distributor’s share of Rs 25–30 crore and bagged eight Nandi Awards and four Filmfare Awards, including Best Film Telegu.

Mahesh Babu catapulted to stardom after starring in this romantic action film, which will complete 20 years next year. So, to celebrate the milestone, it will be re-released in theatres on January 7, 2023. Special shows will be screened globally to mark the 20th anniversary of the film.

Talking about the movie, Okkadu was written and directed by Gunasekhar. Besides Mahesh Babu, it also featured Bhumika Chawla and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film was bankrolled by M.S. Raju while its music and editing were handled by Mani Sharma and A. Sreekar Prasad, respectively. Following its release, Okkadu was also remade in Tamil as Ghilli, Kannada as Ajay, Bengali as Jor, Hindi as Tevar, Odia as Mate Aanidela Lakhe Phaguna, and in Sinhala as Kabaddi.

After starring in Okkadu, Mahesh Babu bagged lead roles in various popular movies, including Raja Kamarudu, Vamsi, Bobby, Pokiri, Nijam, Dookudu, Spyder, and Maharshi, among many others, over the years.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the action drama film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. It also starred Keerthy Suresh and Samuthirakani in the lead roles. The film was jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Up next, the 47-year-old will be seen in Trivikram Srinivas’s SSMB28, alongside Pooja Hegde and Samyuktha Menon.

Read all the Latest Movies News here