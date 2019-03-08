LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Mahesh Babu's 25th Film 'Maharshi' Gets a New Release Date After Delays In Post-Production

Telegu star Mahesh Babu's 'Maharshi', directed by Vamshi Paidipally, will now release on May 9.

News18.com

Updated:March 8, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
Mahesh Babu's 25th Film 'Maharshi' Gets a New Release Date After Delays In Post-Production
Image: Mahesh Babu/Instagram
Mahesh Babu's Maharshi, which is the actor's 25th film, has been given a new release date, owing to delays in post-production work. The Telugu superstar plays the role of a college student in this action-drama film, which was originally scheduled to release on April 25. But citing unavoidable reasons, the makers of the film, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, will now release it on May 9.

Taking to Twitter, the makers wrote, "#Maharshi in theaters near you on May 9th 2019."




The film stars Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde as the lead characters, while Allari Naresh, Sonal Chauhan and Meenakshi Dixit, will play other prominent roles in Maharshi. Interestingly, as it stands now, Maharshi may clash with the sequel of Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year. Starring Tiger Shroff, Student Of The Year 2 marks the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The film by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is expected to release on May 10.

Maharshi is Mahesh Babu's first film after Bharat Ane Nenu (2018), co-starring Kiara Advani and Prakash Raj. Maharshi has been shot in different locations including Dehradun, Goa and the US. Seems like Mahesh Babu fans will have to wait a little longer to see their favourite star on the big screen.

Post-production work in a film is very complex and critical to the film's success as well. In most cases, it actually takes more time than the film's actual shooting schedule. There are complex effects work involved and director has to sit down and work their film out before they are screened in the cinema theaters.

