Mahesh Babu's Daughter Asks Rashmika Mandanna ‘How Was it Working with My Dad?'

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru is releasing on Saturady. While the entire team of Anil Ravipudi’s directorial was busy with the promotions, Mahesh Babu’s co-star in the film, Rashmika Mandanna has shared her experiences on working with the actor for the first time.

Rashmika gave an interview to Aadya, daughter of director Vamsi Paidipally and Sitara, daughter of Mahesh Babu for their YouTube channel, Aadya & Sitara.

In the video, Sitara and Aadya questioned the Geetha Govindam actress how was her experience of working with the South Indian megastar.

On the show, little Sitara asked, "How was it working with my dad?" To which Rashmika replied, "It was extremely easy...But, the first impression was that I was totally terrified. He is a superstar and he has worked in more than 20 films. I have been only for three years in the industry. On the set, I'm always like bubbly but fortunately Mahesh sir was like let us give this girl her space."

One of the most sought after actresses, Rashmika had impressed the audience with her brilliant performance in Bharat Kamma's Dear Comrade featuring Vijay Deverakonda.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is bankrolled by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations and GMB Entertainment.

The film also stars Vijayashanthi and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Mahesh Babu's film will lock horns in the theatres with Allu Arjun -Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

