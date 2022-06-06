Mahesh Babu’s Daughter Shares Adorable Video Of Her Horse Riding Lesson

Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata has become a superhit. The film has minted over Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide. Currently, Mahesh Babu is on a vacation to Europe with his family. Mahesh and his family have shared some adorable pictures from their vacation on social media. Their social media posts show Mahesh and his family reveling in picturesque Europe.

Recently, a post shared by Mahesh’s daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, has gone viral. Sitara recently shared a heart-warming video of her horse riding lesson on Instagram. In the video she is seen riding a horse while her trainer is keeping a watch. Sitara’s video has received over 71,000 likes on Instagram.

“A big thank you to my trainers Maria & Ronya who taught me horse riding on two of the most beautiful, strong and kind horses – Tillberri and Berta! Can’t wait to show you guys my horse-riding experience,” wrote Sitara sharing the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SitaraGhattamaneni (@sitaraghattamaneni)

Last month, Sitara had also shared a delightful video of her trip to Paris on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SitaraGhattamaneni (@sitaraghattamaneni)



Mahesh’s wife, Namrata Shirodkar, has also shared captivating pictures from the vacation. “Afternoons.. at the stables! Waiting for the kids to finish their horse riding lessons! My new comfort zone”, read Namrata’s caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Mahesh Babu is married to former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar since 2005. They have two children, Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautham Ghattamaneni. Sitara also recently featured in one of the promotional videos for the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu’s Major has also achieved great success at the box office. The film has collected Rs 24.5 crore worldwide in just two days since its release. Major has been jointly produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, A+S Movies and Mahesh Babu.

Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Trivikram Srinivas’s SSMB28. The film will star Pooja Hegde opposite Mahesh Babu.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.